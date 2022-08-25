MTN Launches 5G Experiment In Seven States

In preparation for the imminent rollout of 5G services in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc launched an open 5G experiment.

The 24th of August is the scheduled launch date for 5G licensees, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission. The only other 5G-licensed telecom company, Mafab Communications Limited, has subsequently stated that it will fall short of the commission’s goal.

Because of the delays in giving the telco a Unified Access Service Licence and Numbering plan, the NCC gave it a five-month extension to put out 5G services.

Chairman, Mafab, Musbahu Bashir, said, “I have no doubt that the service will help deliver improvements in the fields of education, business, smart cities and entertainment. The goal remains to launch before the 5-month extension period, and we will be sharing more information in the near future.”

Customers with specific enabled devices will be able to connect with and try out the new service where coverage is available, according to MTN, which is testing the next-generation network infrastructure in advance of its introduction.

Speaking on the pilot test, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, said, “Every major technological evolution redefines what is possible – changing the way we live and the way we connect.

“MTN Nigeria has been at the forefront of every leap in telecommunications: from GSM to 2G, 3G, and 4G. 5G has the potential to change everything.”

It will allow us to connect, create, collaborate, and compete in ways we’ve not even begun to imagine.