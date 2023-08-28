MTN Group Reiterates Its Commitment To Nigeria’s Development

MTN Group CEO and President, Ralph Mupita met with His Excellency, the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Sandton, South Africa.

The Vice President was in South Africa to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government where he delivered an address to notable leaders including President Xi Jinping of China. Also in attendance at the meeting was the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Muhammad Haruna Manta.

Over the course of the meeting, both parties discussed topics relating to ongoing reforms by the government and other areas of mutual interest, including digital education, e-agriculture and the MTN Nigeria investor roadshow to be held on November 23 in Abuja.

Ralph reiterated MTN Nigeria’s continued support for Nigeria’s socio-economic development directly and through the CSI initiatives spearheaded by the MTN Foundation.

In its over 18 years of existence, MTN Foundation as the Corporate Social Investment (CSI) vehicle of MTN Nigeria has spent over N25.7 billion in empowering Nigerian youths, communities, healthcare development and educational support.

The Foundation has so far executed 1,017 projects across the 36 states of the federation, directly impacting 3,319 communities and over 31.2 million beneficiaries. At the tertiary education level, the MTN Foundation has offered 12,736 scholarships across institutions in Nigeria.