MTN Gifts 20 New SUVs To Journalist, Others

August 23, 2021

MTN Nigeria has gifted 20 Nigerians brand new SUVs, courtesy of MTN Nigeria’s 20th Anniversary.

One of the beneficiaries of the new cars from MTN was an Editor of the Guardian on Saturday Newspaper, Chuks Nwanne.

They were awarded their gifts at an exclusive executive meet and greet media event held at the MTN Nigeria Head Office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The winners emerged from 10 states from different states across the country, including Lagos, Oyo, Abuja, Plateau, Borno, Zamfara, and others.

Nwanne, who bought his MTN SIM while undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, said he is beyond grateful for this thoughtful gift from MTN.

Another winner, Alfred Iserhienrhien, from Lagos state shared that he bought his MTN SIM on the very first day that MTN Nigeria began commercial operations in Nigeria 20 years ago.

Sharing his experience, he said, “I got this SIM card in 2001 and everywhere I go, it has been going with me. I am happy about this gift; in fact, my mind is blown and on behalf of all the gifted persons I say thank you to MTN.

“We are all happy and grateful and will continue to dance because of this incredible gift.”

“MTN Nigeria, in a show of gratitude to media professionals across the country, invited a range of media personnel across print, online, radio, television and social media platforms to reminisce, share news on the company’s plans over the next few years and celebrate its 20th anniversary in Nigeria.”

Also in attendance were celebrities influential personalities such as Tee A, Frank Edoho and Ogbeni Dipo, who all showed up to commemorate the important milestone.