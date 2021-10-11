fbpx

MTN Fully Restores Its Services

October 11, 2021092
MTN Nigeria has fully restored its service, following the network disruption experienced on Saturday.

Some MTN subscribers had their services restored shortly after the disruption began, but several others experienced downtime which lasted for hours.

In a text message to customers on Sunday afternoon, MTN said its service is now fully restored.

“Please accept our sincerest apologies for the difficulties you experienced on our network yesterday. Service has now been fully restored. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding,” the message reads.

In an earlier Facebook post, MTN also apologised for the disruption, and asked persons still experiencing downtime to restart their mobile devices.

“We are extremely sorry for the trouble you have faced in accessing our network. We understand how important remaining connected is for your personal and business needs and your frustration is completely justified,” the post reads.

“We are working tirelessly to restore all connections, as we have also made some progress. Kindly restart your phone if you’re still experiencing a downtime.”

