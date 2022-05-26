MTN Foundation Partners Google, Microsoft To Train Entrepreneurs

May 26, 2022 108

MTN Foundation, in partnership with Google and Microsoft, recently held its first and second sessions of the MTN Foundation’s ICT and Business Skill training.

The training designed for 3000 young entrepreneurs between 18-35 years who own or manage a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) for at least two years, had participants from Kogi, Adamawa, Jigawa, Anambra, Cross River, and Lagos States.

The training session began with Google, and after a two-week-long intensive training on the virtual platform, Oluwatumise Ife-Abidakun led the concluding training session on May 6, 2022.

Participants were taught how to use digital marketing tools and social media to grow their business online.The Google training had three learning agendas. The first focused on how business owners can set up and optimise their Google My Business (GMB) listing. The second schedule was to show the trainees how to plan their digital marketing strategy, and the third learning agenda focused on how the participants can leverage social media channels and email marketing in their business.

Speaking with Techpoint Africa, Oluwatumise said she believed the event was very rewarding to the participants. “The participants already had a basic knowledge of the things taught; an example was setting Google My Business listing. However, most of the participants were just hearing them for the first time. Therefore, it created an opportunity for the participants to learn something new during the training” she said.

The second training session was in partnership with Microsoft, and the training ran for a period of one week. The final training led by John Oparaji from Tech4dev and Promise Ederagobor. The training focused on Microsoft tools, especially PowerPoint. Participants were taught the different uses of Microsoft PowerPoint, and how to efficiently make use of the tool to advance their respective businesses.

After the presentation by the training instructors, some participants used the same medium to commend the MTN Foundation and the partners, Google and Microsoft, for the training opportunity and provision during the training.