MTN Foundation Opens Entries For Its 2023 MUSON Scholarship Program

The MTN Foundation has commenced call-for-entries for the 2023 two-year Diploma in Music scholarship program at the MUSON School of Music.

The annual scholarship creates an opportunity for young music enthusiasts to become well-rounded musicians who can qualify for direct entry into a university to fulfil the remaining requirements for an undergraduate music degree.

Since the inception of the scholarship program in 2006, the Foundation in partnership with MUSON has funded music scholars with scholarships worth ₦250,000 each, to cover tuition, books and transportation to study at the prestigious MUSON School of Music for a two-year period.

The diploma course offers advanced training in music with majors in Piano, Organ, Violin, Viola, Cello, Double Bass, Flute, Clarinet, Saxophone, Trumpet, Trombone, Percussion, Classical Guitar, and Voice.

Speaking on the scholarship, the Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, said “Over the years, the Foundation has spent close to 3 billion to train over 400 young music talents, and some of them have gone on to become superstars home and abroad.

“There are lots of young talented Nigerians, but what makes them different from the celebrated talents is training, and that is where the MTN Foundation comes in.

“We are genuinely invested in empowering young talent and creatives to become the best version of themselves and make Nigeria proud. I encourage talented young Nigerians to make good use of this opportunity and apply for the music scholarship.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, interested candidates must possess a Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) or General Certificate of Education (GCE) with credits in at least five (5) subjects including the English Language.

Additionally, candidates must also possess a Higher Pass Certificate in music (practical and theory) from one of the three approved bodies for music examinations: Trinity, ABRSM, or MUSON.

The call for applications will run till August 18, 2023, more details and the application form are available at https://muson.org/diploma-school/