MTN Explains Disruption Notices Issued To Businesses

June 17, 2021029
Telecommunications network MTN has released a statement regarding a notice it sent to businesses in the country affected by disruptions in its services.

MTN, in a statement from its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Karl Toriola, noted that the notices were part of a “standard practice”.

The statement added that the notice was sent to a select number of businesses in the country in “very specific locations” and is “nothing out of the ordinary”.

The company explained, “In line with MTN Nigeria’s standard practice, this includes communicating to and informing customers of any potential disruptions in a timely manner, whether due to maintenance on the network, outages due to faults or other circumstances that may pose a risk, enabling them to plan appropriately and put in place business continuity measures.

“The notice in question was a routine notification to a small group of businesses affected by a specific challenge in very few specific locations. These notices are regularly distributed to partners and are not out of the ordinary.

“Small, medium and large enterprises are key to driving economic growth in Nigeria, and with the rise of digital solutions, are becoming more reliant on secure and reliable connectivity solutions.

“We recognise and understand the importance of service availability and strive to deliver a seamless and uninterrupted high-quality network experience, so that they are able to meet their customer’s needs.

“We are dedicated to delivering the highest levels of service possible, and steadfast in our drive to ensure our customers have the information they need to make critical personal and business decisions and will continue to update them on relevant developments.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

