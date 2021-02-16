MTN commits to net zero emissions by 2040

February 16, 2021 30

As the impacts of climate change become increasingly visible around the world, MTN has pledged its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

The telecoms company in a statement on Tuesday said it had set science-based targets to achieve a 47 percent average reduction in absolute emissions for scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2030.

This, according to the company, has become necessary in view of the rise in global warming incidence and its impact on countries, communities and people everywhere.

“As we build and operate the telecommunications infrastructure to drive greater digital and financial inclusion, we believe that our growth and success should not come at the expense of the future of our planet,” MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita, said.

“We must keep addressing the needs and challenges of society, which include playing our part in mitigating the effects of climate change.”

It said greenhouse gas emission-reduction target-setting was in line with an ICT sectoral target-setting approach recently developed through a collaboration between the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), the GSM Association (GSMA), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

According to the telco, these targets support the Paris Agreement’s central aim of strengthening the global response to the threat of climate change.

To realise its targets, MTN said it had launched its Project Zero programme to leverage the latest technologies and service partners to enable business sustainability via greater energy efficiencies, low carbon emissions, risk reduction and cost control.

The programme prioritises renewable solutions, efficient emerging technologies and energy storage.

“We believe ICT companies and mobile operators have the potential to significantly contribute to global decarbonisation efforts,” MTN Group Chief Technology and Information Systems Officer, Charles Molapisi, said.

“We are pleased that Project Zero is in full swing, actively driving energy efficiency and carbon emission sustainability.”

As a member of the GSMA’s Climate Action Taskforce driving the mobile industry-wide plan to back the Race to Net Zero, MTN said it planned to ensure a resilient, zero-carbon future that leaves no one behind.

Mupita said,“We are excited about this next chapter in the MTN story and we recognise that we need to run and operate our business with sustainability at the core.

“We have a role to play in Africa and the Middle East to contribute meaningfully on much-needed actions to mitigate the impact of climate change, that’s why we are committed to achieve net-zero emissions by no later than the end of 2040.”