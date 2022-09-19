MTN Commercially Launches 5G (See If It’s Available In Your Area)

MTN Nigeria has now commercially launched the fifth-generation technology, commonly called 5G.

With this launch, BizWatch Nigeria understands that the 5G network is now available for use in selected states across the country.

Which states can you find 5G in Nigeria?

It would be recalled that last month (August 2022), MTN, keeping with the Nigerian Communications Commission rollout guideline, introduced Nigerians to its pilot launch of 5G.

The pilot launch was done in seven states, which were -Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri.

Speaking on the pilot test, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, said, “Every major technological evolution redefines what is possible – changing the way we live and the way we connect.

“MTN Nigeria has been at the forefront of every leap in telecommunications: from GSM to 2G, 3G, and 4G. 5G has the potential to change everything.”

However, with this commercial launch, MTN’s 5G network can now be used by residents/dwellers of the aforementioned states in Nigeria. And in view of the national coverage of 5G expected by 2025, the telco giant, having deployed the technology already, is expected to extend the experience in phases.

Reacting to the commercial launch of the 5G, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said, “Every major technological evolution changes the way we live, the way we connect; changes what is possible. GSM took phone calls on the road, 2G added texting to our experience (and created a whole new language), 3G brought the internet to our phones, and 4G made video widely available on mobiles.

“5G will change everything. It will allow us to connect, create, collaborate, and compete in ways we cannot imagine yet. Today we will show you a glimpse of the many possibilities 5G has in store. What is most important is what you and every Nigerian can create with it.”

Follow the steps below to check MTN 5G towers near you

You can leverage CellMapper application to find 5G towers near you.

Launch the app on your device or visit the website (https://www.cellmapper.net/). Having logged in, under “Provider”, select your wireless carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile), and then, under “Network” select 5G – NR, which stands for 5G New Radio.

While CellMapper’s coverage of 5G cell tower locations is currently very limited, it will help you in identifying some specific 5G sites.