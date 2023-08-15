MTN Commences The Sixth Phase Of Its ICT & Business Skills Training

Applications are now open for the sixth phase of the MTN Foundation’s ICT and Business Skills training program. The capacity-building program is a youth development initiative targeted at young entrepreneurs and business owners between the ages of 18-35 years.

In this sixth phase, 3000 young entrepreneurs will be trained, and the training will be delivered through a five-week online program in partnership with Microsoft and Meta. The training also comes with an equipment grant of N90,000,000 for the top 300 participants at the end of the program. The goal of the ICT training is to equip Nigerian youths with technological skills that can be applied to build sustainable businesses in Nigeria.

Speaking on the ICT and Business skills training, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya said “SMEs are the backbone of every sustainable economy, and as a technology company, we are committed to empowering young entrepreneurs in Nigeria through capacity building and funding. We are constantly seeking ways to bridge the gap between our youths and the skills they require to thrive in a digital world. We will continue to partner with other competent organisations to bridge this gap.” .”

Since the launch of the ICT and Business Skills initiative, MTN Foundation has successfully run five phases in partnership with Oracle, KPMG, IBM, Digital Bridge Institute, CISCO, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, and the training has been implemented in 16 states across Nigeria.

The sixth phase of the ICT and Business skills training will be focused on young entrepreneurs in Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Kebbi, Niger and Yobe state. Eligible and qualified candidates are encouraged to visit http://www.mtn.ng/mtnf-ict/ and register before the entries close on the 18th of August 2023.