MTN Clarifies Reports on Tax Debt To Govt

MTN Nigeria has explained that it made an advance tax payment of N95.5billion between March 2021 and June this year, ahead of the established deadline.

This, according to MTN Nigeria’s Company Secretary, Uto Ukpana, was done to support the government’s revenue drive.

Ukpana, in a letter to the Nigeria Exchange (NGX) on Monday, said it was important to clarify erroneous media reports alleging that the company has outstanding tax obligations to the Nigerian Government.

He said, “When asked this earlier this year, the company agreed to make advance tax payment ahead of the established deadline to support government’s revenue drive.

“This was also the case in 2020 when in response to the FIRS appeal to support the government, MTN Nigeria made an early payment of its 2019 Company Income Tax (CIT) of N46.9 billion.

On the alleged indebtedness, Ukpana noted that in a letter dated January 8, 2020, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) officially transferred the matter of MTN’s alleged indebtedness to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for resolution.

He said, as with previous requests of similar nature, MTN had been happy to cooperate with the authority, providing evidence to demonstrate full compliance and that discussions were ongoing.

He said MTN remained committed to conducting its business in accordance with applicable laws, and that it was dedicated to contributing to the social and economic development of Nigeria.