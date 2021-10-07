fbpx

MTN Appoints New Digital, Fintech CFO

October 7, 20210154
MTN Nigeria

MTN Group has announced the appointment of Adekunle Awobodu as its new Chief Financial Officer for Digital and Fintech.

Kunle is a seasoned business and finance professional who has spent most of his career at MTN, including serving as CFO for MTN Nigeria and for the MTN Irancell joint venture.

“We are thrilled that Kunle has joined the dynamic DigiFin team and look forward to what we know will be a valuable contribution,” MTN Group Chief Digital and Fintech Officer, Serigne Dioum.

In his 22 years in management roles, Kunle has built processes, teams and dealt with regulatory and compliance issues.

Most recently, from 2019 to 2021, he was an Executive Consultant at MTN Nigeria, where he led Oracle implementation and provided support to the CEO and CFO on various financial, tax and accounting matters.

READ ALSO: FG Scraps Import Duty Charges On Ships Acquired by Nigerians

Kunle is a certified General Accountant and has a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Lagos, as well as a Master’s in Finance from the University of Leicester. He also holds several professional certifications.

As CFO for Digital and Fintech, effective September 15, 2021, Kunle’s responsibilities include ensuring the growth of these platforms in line with the Group’s strategic intent – Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

