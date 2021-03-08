MTN Appoints Ekeji To Drive Strategic Repositioning

fbpx
March 8, 2021

MTN Group on Monday announced the appointment of Chika Ekeji as Executive, Strategy and Transformation as part of plans to accelerate the company’s strategic ambitions.

The telecommunications company made this known in a statement on Monday.

MTN said Chika would join its team from McKinsey & Company in Nigeria, where he led the West Africa Digital Practice and served telco, financial services, and public sector clients across Africa effective  March 15, 2021.

We are very pleased that Chika is joining us as we work to accelerate our strategic repositioning,” MTN Group Chief Operating Officer,  Jens Schulte-Bockum, said.

A Nigerian-American national, Chika has a Masters of Engineering in Computer Science from Cornell University and an MBA from MIT.

In his new role, he will be based in South Africa, according to the telco.

In December 2020, MTN Group announced the completion of a comprehensive strategy review with a focus on accelerating growth, deleveraging the holding company debt and unlocking value.

To support the execution of the repositioned strategy, we announced the appointment of a new Group Chief Financial Officer as well as changes to the Group’s regional structure and the Group Executive Committee.

The revised strategy will be presented in more detail after the release of 2020 full-year results on 10 March.

Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

