MTN Announces New Leadership Appointments

March 24, 2022050
Telecommunication giant, MTN Group has announced new senior leadership appointments to operating companies in Nigeria, Iran, and Sudan.

With all of the new appointees being internal, they are now saddled with the responsibilities to drive growth, de-leverage faster and reveal value in MTN’s Fintech and fibre businesses.

Following the recent appointment of MTN Nigeria Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mazen Mroue as MTN Group Chief Information and Technology Officer, Hassan Jaber assumes the COO role at MTN Nigeria. He moves from MTN Irancell, where he serves as COO, bringing with him some 25 years of telecoms and digital experience within the MTN Group.

Jaber’s track record of building and scaling-up telecom operations and developing digital businesses through the power of mobile technology will be instrumental to MTN Nigeria as it plays its part in delivering on the Group’s strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress. He has served MTN in numerous markets, including Ghana, Guinea-Conakry, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Malik Melamu, with over 28 years of managerial and executive experience, will assume the position of MTN Irancell COO, joining from MTN Sudan where he has been Chief Executive Officer (CEO) over the last five years. Among other roles at MTN, he previously served as MTN Benin CEO and as Executive for Sales and Distribution and Customer Experience at MTN Group.

Stepping into the CEO role at MTN Sudan is Ziad Sabah, whose career within MTN spans more than a decade, most recently as MTN Syria CEO and before that as the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Syria.

A vital enabler of our strategy is having the best talent, culture and future-fit skills. The announcement demonstrates the depth of talent within the Group, as well as the strength of our succession planning,” MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita stated, as he disclosed that the appointments would take effect from Friday, April 1, 2022.

MTN Announces New Leadership Appointments
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

