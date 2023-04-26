MTF Alumni Bag Multiple Nominations At AMVCA

On April 26th, 2023 in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Graduates of the entertainment-industry training and talent-development initiate the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) made a major impact at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), with five alumni securing nominations across three categories.

Mvamizi, produced by MTF alumni Wilson Nkya and Philipo Ngonyani, and Frida, produced by Nkya and Jane Moshi, were nominated in the Best Indigenous Language: Swahili and Best Movie East Africa categories at AMVCA 9.

Meanwhile, fellow alumni Orire Nwani were nominated for Best Short Film/Online Video for Love Language at the AMVCAs, and Emmanuel Mwape was nominated for Best Movie Southern Africa for Silver Lining.

The nominations highlight the success of the MTF Academies in educating the next generation of African storytellers and multiplying the impact of entertainment talent on the continent.

Now in its fourth year, MTF has honed the skills of more than 120 emerging TV and Film production professionals in 13 countries across Africa. In turn, the initiative has created an MTF Alumni Network of skilled graduates that now occupy significant roles across the industry.

Directors, producers, sound designers, camera operators, art directors, scriptwriters and editors are all part of this network, using their newfound knowledge to bring African stories to the world.

MTF Director for Africa, Nwabisa Matyumza, has acknowledged the accomplishments of the MTF graduates at the AMVCAs, and commended the programme for the reverberations it is causing across industry and across national economies.

“Well done to all our MTF nominees at the AMVCAs,” she says. “Their success proves how our alumni are part of a continent-wide move to inspire narratives; multiplying the power of African storytelling and keeping viewers and communities informed, entertained and connected.”

MTF East Africa Academy Director Victoria Goro has extended warm congratulations to Wilson Nkya, Philipo Ngonyani and Jane Moshi for their nominations.

“Those two productions – Frida and Mvamizi are both powerful pieces of work,” she says. “It makes us proud to know that they are the work of MTF Alumni. We wish them well for the next stage of the competition.”

The impact of the MTF Academy in the awards and across the industry underscores the Africa-wide power of the programme, delivering well-trained professionals to production houses and TV stations in their respective home countries. Graduates of the programme have also launched documentary series and created award-winning feature films.

“We’re proud to see our people making waves at the AMVCAs,” says MTF Academy West Africa Director Atinuke Babatunde. “It’s more proof of how their work contributes to the creative space and also helps to grow the economy of their countries.”

With MTF alumni now firmly embedded across the African broadcasting industry, an exciting future for television and film production on the continent is assured.

Nwabisa has also congratulated the MTF teams for their role in the successes of MTF programme graduates.

“Our Academy Directors are the heartbeat of our academies and ensure that the quality of our graduates is of a high standard,” she says. “We are extremely proud of the achievements of all our MTF nominees, and how far they have come because of everyone’s hard work in the MTF programme over the years. MTF is making a powerful impact, shaping the future of our industry, and having a multiplier effect across the economies of many African countries. We are proud to see the unique stories they are telling.”