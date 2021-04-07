MSMEs In Gombe Have Been Recipients Of Almost N1.2bn – Osinbajo

April 7, 2021 114

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has enumerated the efforts of the Federal Government in its support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with businesses in Gombe State receiving close to N1.2 billion.

Osinbajo stated this while in Gombe State at the 27th edition of the National MSMEs Clinic held at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.

He said that the Federal Government was working to boost the economy by supporting small and medium businesses through funding programmes.

Expanding on the scope of the FG’s support especially in Gombe State, the vice president said that 6,000 new businesses were registered for free with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He said, “The programme has benefited Gombe state, with over 9,085 employees from close to 2,000 MSMEs in the education sector alone benefitting from the scheme. Another 10,000 artisans and transporters in the state have also benefited, while 6,000 new businesses had been registered free of charge with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“MSMEs in Gombe state has been supported by the Federal Government with almost N1.2 billion under the ESP. There is more to come, the Federal Government will provide more support; additional businesses and employees, we are told, are undergoing verifications to be shortlisted for payment.”