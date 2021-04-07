fbpx
MSMEs In Gombe Have Been Recipients Of Almost N1.2bn – Osinbajo

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

MSMEs In Gombe Have Been Recipients Of Almost N1.2bn – Osinbajo

April 7, 20210114
MSMEs In Gombe Have Been Recipients Of Almost N1.2bn - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has enumerated the efforts of the Federal Government in its support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with businesses in Gombe State receiving close to N1.2 billion.

Osinbajo stated this while in Gombe State at the 27th edition of the National MSMEs Clinic held at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.

He said that the Federal Government was working to boost the economy by supporting small and medium businesses through funding programmes.

Expanding on the scope of the FG’s support especially in Gombe State, the vice president said that 6,000 new businesses were registered for free with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

READ ALSO: FAAN Announces Reopening Of Kano International Airport For Commercial Flights

He said, “The programme has benefited Gombe state, with over 9,085 employees from close to 2,000 MSMEs in the education sector alone benefitting from the scheme. Another 10,000 artisans and transporters in the state have also benefited, while 6,000 new businesses had been registered free of charge with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“MSMEs in Gombe state has been supported by the Federal Government with almost N1.2 billion under the ESP. There is more to come, the Federal Government will provide more support; additional businesses and employees, we are told, are undergoing verifications to be shortlisted for payment.”

About Author

MSMEs In Gombe Have Been Recipients Of Almost N1.2bn – Osinbajo
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Anambra, Osun, Kaduna To Get Automotive Parks - NADDC AUTOMOBILECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 17, 20210290

Anambra, Osun, Kaduna To Get Automotive Parks – NADDC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian government is planning to establish automotive industrial parks in Anambra, Osun and Kaduna states in order to promote local production of moto
Read More
NCS BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
December 14, 20180160

NCS Zone A Commissions 21 Blocks of Flats

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of efforts, to solve the accommodation problems confronting officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the southwest zonal office of the service
Read More
Governor Ikpeazu Cancels Pandemic Prevention Fee In State University Following Outcry COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
November 6, 20200456

Governor Ikpeazu Cancels Pandemic Prevention Fee In State University Following Outcry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, has ordered the cancellation of “pandemic prevention fee” from fees students of the Abia State University are
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.