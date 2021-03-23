fbpx
Revealed: MSMEs Contribute 48% To Nigeria’s GDP

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Revealed: MSMEs Contribute 48% To Nigeria’s GDP

March 23, 2021069
MSMEs Contribute 48% To Nigeria's GDP - Consultant

A development consultant has noted the impact of Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) on the Nigerian economy, stating that they contributed 48 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This was disclosed by Michael Olugbemi, a development consultant at a workshop targeted at MSMEs in Abuja on Monday.

The workshop was a collaborative effort between the trade ministry and Quantum Mechanics Limited.

Present at the event was the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, who stated that the Nigerian government would continue to show support for small businesses to secure their growth.

He disclosed that the sum of N1.3 billion had been pledged by the Bank of Industry (BoI) and that it would stimulate the creation of 1.3 million jobs in the country.

READ ALSO: Dangote Fertilizer $2 billion Plant To Start Production Next Week

Also noting the importance of small businesses in the country, Olugbemi said that the federal government was right to worry about the positioning of small businesses in Nigeria.

He said, “MSMEs are the backbone of every economy, so, it makes sense if the government is worried if they are not well-positioned.

“They contribute about 48 percent to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employing about 60 million people, accounting for 80 percent of employment and 7.5 percent of total exports.”

Related tags :

About Author

Revealed: MSMEs Contribute 48% To Nigeria’s GDP
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Buhari COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
September 25, 2019086

$9.6 billion Court Judgment: Buhari Accuses P&ID of Attempting to Defraud Nigeria at UN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Urges developed nations to help Africa grow Nigeria yesterday took the battle to quash the bid by Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) to claim the
Read More
December 23, 2013051

Oduah: Major Changes Coming In Aviation By 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Embattled Minister of Aviation, Princess Stella Oduah has assured the citizenry that major changes would be witnessed in the nation’s aviation sector
Read More
April 24, 2013050

Workforce Management Centre Graduate & Experienced Recruitment (7 Positions)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission is a development coordination and management institution, set up as a strategic and action-orie
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.