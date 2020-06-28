Mr. P, Wife, Baby Recover from COVID-19

Peter Okoye, twin brother of the defunct music group (P-Square) also known as Mr. P yesterday revealed that he, his wife Lola and their daughter Aliona, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

He, however, said that they have all recovered from the disease which he said was devastating.

He made this known via his verified Twitter page (@PeterPsquare)

on Saturday.

In a series of videos he posted, Peter Okoye urged members of the public to beware of the virus.

He added that his domestic staff also contracted the virus.

He said that it had been hectic for his family in the past few weeks.

He, therefore, urged all his fans to stay safe and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 779 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 23,077 with 8,625 discharged and 558 deaths.

Lagos recorded the highest cases with 285, followed by Rivers State with 28 and the Federal Capital Territory with 60 new cases.

Source: THISDAY