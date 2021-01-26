fbpx
‘Mr. Macaroni’ Slams Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

‘Mr. Macaroni’ Slams Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings

January 26, 2021028
'Mr. Macaroni' Slams Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings

Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr. Macaroni has called out the government over the growing cases of insecurity in the country.

He described the Buhari-led administration as, ‘government of the herdsmen, by the herdsmen and for the herdsmen,’

“No Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other. As much rights as the herdsmen have to graze, so does other Nigerians have to live. When did grazing become series of killing and kidnapping? @MBuhari please be President for all!!!!!

READ ALSO: SON Destroys Substandard Cylinders, Tyres Worth N300m

“Growing up, I saw a lot of herdsmen graze peacefully. I’m sure a lot of us did. They were so organized and even friendly. What changed? And now that so much violence is involved why can’t the government call them to order? This insecurity has lasted too long!!” Mr Macaroni wrote.

He stated that even though many Nigerians are being killed by the herdsmen, the government seem to have done nothing to curb the situation.

The comedian said, “Innocent Nigerians are being killed and kidnapped day in day out because herdsmen have gone rogue! The Government hasn’t done anything to control the situation! Don’t let anyone bully you for speaking against gross Nepotism. Every Nigerian deserves to live. And that’s all!!!”

READ ALSO: AfDB To Fund Africa’s Climate Finance With $12.5 billion

He further tweeted to clarify that he did not tag the herdsmen with any ethnicity, in his words, ‘criminals are criminals no matter the tribe,’

He said, “I didn’t add ‘Fulani’ to my tweet because criminals are criminals no matter the tribe. If you add it or any other tribe and start talking about ethnicity, that’s on you. The Killings and Kidnappings of Nigerians by Herdsmen and The Government’s Nepotism must end! Simple!!!

“When will the killings of innocent Nigerians stop?? When?? Is it a crime to be a Nigerian??? Why should we be looking over our shoulders every day just because we are Nigerians trying to make a living!!!”

About Author

‘Mr. Macaroni’ Slams Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

June 18, 2015654

CBN Set to Raise N120.5 Billion Treasury Bills Next Week

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it plans to sell N120.52 billion of three-month, six-month and one-year Treasury bills on June 24. The apex bank said in a statement it would sell N31.19 bil
Read More
Labour Walks Out As Fuel Price Talks With FG Yields No Result [ MAIN ]COVERLABOURNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 23, 20200202

Labour Walks Out As Fuel Price Talks With FG Yields No Result

The meeting between the Federal Government and labour unions on Sunday ended in confusion as the labour leaders walked out of the parley in anger. The meeting was a furtherance on discussions and nego
Read More
Operation Thunder Strike Troops Kill 2 Bandit NEWSNEWSLETTER
October 5, 20200158

Operation Thunder Strike Troops Kill 2 Bandits, Recover Weapons

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have killed two bandits along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and have recovered weapons from them. This was disclosed on Monday via a statement issued by the Coordinator of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon