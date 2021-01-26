‘Mr. Macaroni’ Slams Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings

January 26, 2021 28

Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr. Macaroni has called out the government over the growing cases of insecurity in the country.

He described the Buhari-led administration as, ‘government of the herdsmen, by the herdsmen and for the herdsmen,’

“No Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other. As much rights as the herdsmen have to graze, so does other Nigerians have to live. When did grazing become series of killing and kidnapping? @MBuhari please be President for all!!!!!

“Growing up, I saw a lot of herdsmen graze peacefully. I’m sure a lot of us did. They were so organized and even friendly. What changed? And now that so much violence is involved why can’t the government call them to order? This insecurity has lasted too long!!” Mr Macaroni wrote.

He stated that even though many Nigerians are being killed by the herdsmen, the government seem to have done nothing to curb the situation.

The comedian said, “Innocent Nigerians are being killed and kidnapped day in day out because herdsmen have gone rogue! The Government hasn’t done anything to control the situation! Don’t let anyone bully you for speaking against gross Nepotism. Every Nigerian deserves to live. And that’s all!!!”

He further tweeted to clarify that he did not tag the herdsmen with any ethnicity, in his words, ‘criminals are criminals no matter the tribe,’

He said, “I didn’t add ‘Fulani’ to my tweet because criminals are criminals no matter the tribe. If you add it or any other tribe and start talking about ethnicity, that’s on you. The Killings and Kidnappings of Nigerians by Herdsmen and The Government’s Nepotism must end! Simple!!!

“When will the killings of innocent Nigerians stop?? When?? Is it a crime to be a Nigerian??? Why should we be looking over our shoulders every day just because we are Nigerians trying to make a living!!!”