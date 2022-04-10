Motorists Lament Poor Road Conditions, Plead For Intervention

April 10, 2022 128

Motorists in Alagbole, Akute, Ajuwon, Ishashi, Denro, Arifanla, and Olambe communities in Ifo Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun, have lamented their road conditions, as they pleaded with Governor Dapo Abiodun of the state, to intervene.

The motorists, who spoke to BizWatch Nigeria, in separate interviews, cited rain as one of the reasons they need the intervention of the state government.

“Considering the fact that we’ve started experiencing rain for this year, we are already troubled because this is the most-worrisome period for us in each calendar year. The roads are bad, such that we visit mechanics week-in and week-out for repairs that are avoidable,” a commercial bus driver, Adedoyin Ahmed, lamented.

Corroborating Ahmed’s complaint, another motorist, who identified himself as Uche, said the roads have been abandoned for a while, adding that it is a disappointment that the state government is politicising it.

“They know the roads are bad, and it’s causing us serious distress like traffic. Instead of them to fix it for the sake of development and to the people’s delight, politicians are taking advantage of the situation to please themselves.

“We are in the rainy season, and usually during this period, the traffic situation worsens, such that it takes hours to ply a road that should only take between 10 to 20 minutes,” he explained.

Another motorist, who spoke on this situation, on a condition of anonymity, stressed that if the roads are fixed, people’s properties would be secured, and development would be successfully leveraged for the state.