Motorist Knocks Policeman Off Bridge In Lagos

February 25, 2021031
A yet-to-be-identified police officer was knocked off a bridge into a canal while trying to arrest a motorist who was seen in a video committing a traffic offense

The incident happened around the army resettlement centre in the Oshodi area of the state.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was being apprehended by police officers and officials of Lagos Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) for driving against traffic an offence popularly referred to as one way.

Officials of LASTMA confirmed the incident and stated that the policeman broke his arm as a result of the incident and that he is currently hospitalized.

The driver has been apprehended.

The video of the incident has generated reactions on social media with the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile condemning the action of the driver.

Motorist Knocks Policeman Off Bridge In Lagos
