New research has revealed the most popular cryptocurrencies worldwide in 2023, with Bitcoin coming out on top.

The study by crypto experts at Bitcoinsentralen.no analysed average search volumes from the past several months to see which cryptocurrencies have been most popular worldwide this year.

It found that by far and away, Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency, with 11,420,000 searches a month for it worldwide on average in 2023. It’s not only the most popular but the oldest cryptocurrency, released in 2009, with the creator’s identity remaining unknown.

Terra Luna, the cryptocurrency of the Terra blockchain, comes in second place on the list. There have been, on average, 2,420,000 searches a month worldwide for the cryptocurrency this year, which was released in April of 2019 by developers Terraform Labs, which was itself founded by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin.

The first ‘meme coin’ to feature on the list is the Shiba Inu coin, which has seen 1,730,000 monthly searches on average worldwide in 2023. The price of Shiba Inu has fluctuated since its introduction, most notably in 2021, with a 240% value surge.

Coming in fourth place on the list is Ethereum, which has seen, on average, 1,400,000 searches a month worldwide in 2023 so far. Its founder, Vitalik Buterin, has become one of the biggest cryptocurrency influencers.

The top five is Flow, of the Flow blockchain, which is used for many cryptocurrency gaming titles and apps. It’s one of the newest cryptocurrencies on the list, having been created in April of 2023, and has seen 1,190,000 searches each month on average in 2023.

Dogecoin, another meme coin previously pioneered by Elon Musk, comes in sixth place, just outside the top five, with 1,080,000 searches a month.

Rank Crypto Average monthly searches worldwide 1 Bitcoin 11,420,000 2 Luna 2,420,000 3 Shiba Inu 1,730,000 4 Ethereum 1,400,000 5 Flow 1,190,000 6 Dogecoin 1,080,000 7 XRP 677,000 8 Cardano 516,000 9 PancakeSwap 477,000 10 Solana 415,000

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Bitcoinsentralen.no said: “From these findings, it’s evident that Bitcoin remains king. However, what is surprising is how diverse this list is, with some of the most previously valuable cryptocurrencies, like Dogecoin not even making the top five.

“What’s also interesting is the fact there is a variety of old and new cryptocurrencies, showing just how quickly the market can change.”