Most of Boko Haram’s Weapons Are Gotten From Nigeria’s Security Agency’s Armoury – Donald Duke

November 30, 2020 32

Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, says that most of Boko Haram’s weapons are gotten from the armoury of Nigerian security agencies.

He asked that the matter be looked into, asking why the country was “selling weapons to the enemy”.

He also said that “Boko Haram insurgents who have been responsible for most heinous crimes, get their weapons from the security operatives.

“Most of the weapons used by Boko Haram come from our armoury, we will need to look into that. Why are we selling weapons to the enemy?”

Speaking on the efforts of the military in the north, he said that the soldiers deployed were “under-motivated” to fight the terrorists.

Duke said, “I think the soldiers in the Northeast are under-motivated, the government should motivate them.

“We need to task them on intelligence gathering. More of intelligence than firepower.

“Also, by now, we need to develop a strategy on kidnap. Are the police properly motivated? I doubt it, and they don’t have enough weaponry.”