Most Nigerian Companies Experienced Difficulties In the Payment Of Salaries

According to the purchasing manager index (PMI) report published by S&P Global and sponsored by Stanbic IBTC, the private sector recovery in Nigeria picked up steam at the beginning of 2024, with rates of output expansion and new orders accelerating substantially.

The indicator showed that although purchasing activity increased significantly, the rate of job creation slowed due to challenges in paying employees, which resulted in an increase in work backlogs. The report also stated that although rates of inflation remained high, they had decreased from December.

During that time, the headline PMI increased from 52.7 in December to 54.5 in January, beyond the 50.0 no-change threshold for the second consecutive month and indicating a strong improvement in the state of the private sector.

The strengthening of business conditions was the most pronounced in just over a year, according to the latest PMI details. It revealed that the recovery in new orders which began in December gathered momentum in January amid reports from panellists of strengthening demand.

According to the PMI, new business increased sharply and to the largest degree since April 2022. It added that business activity also rose for the second successive month in January and at the fastest pace in 21 months.

“All four broad sectors covered by the survey posted improvements in output. In turn, companies also expanded their purchasing activity at a sharp pace, with stocks of inputs up accordingly.

“Firms were helped in their efforts to secure inputs by quicker deliveries from suppliers. Shorter lead times reflected good relationships with vendors, prompt payments and quiet traffic conditions.

“The accumulation in stocks of purchases in part reflected plans for further improvements in output in the coming months. Companies remained optimistic that output will increase over the year ahead and were more confident than in December.

“That said, sentiment remained relatively muted. Bucking the wider trend of a strengthening recovery, employment increased at a softer pace in January amid some reports that firms had faced challenges paying staff.

“This contributed to a second successive monthly rise in outstanding business. Backlogs increased slightly, but at a faster pace than in December. Rates of inflation remained elevated in January but showed some signs of easing.

“Purchase prices rose at the softest pace in eight months, but currency weakness and higher costs for fuel and raw materials meant that inflation remained elevated. The rate at which staff costs increased was broadly unchanged from December as firms helped workers with higher living costs, particularly those related to transportation.

“Matching the trend for input prices, the rate of output charge inflation remained elevated but eased to an eight-month low at the start of 2024.