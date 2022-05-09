More Venture Capital Funding Is Required For Growth – CEO

May 9, 2022 49

Dave Uduanu, Managing Director and CEO of Sigma Pensions, has stated that for companies in Nigeria and Africa to expand faster, more venture capital funding is required.

He stated that while acquiring capital was important, businesses also needed to make sure they had excellent corporate structures in place, which were essential for growth.

According to a release, Uduanu said this at Melon Capital’s inaugural ‘Founders and Funders’ event in Lagos, where startups and investors converged to network and rub brains.

He said, "The more venture capital funding is available, the better for the economy because when you find very talented founders and you give them substantial money, they can fast track and grow their business.

“So, I guess, for me, the more venture funding we have in Nigeria and in Africa, the better and the easier it is to build these big companies and unicorns as they are so-called.”

He also urged that startups should have good corporate governance and management structure from the outset.

“Investors in startups should ensure where they are investing in have good corporate governance, good management structures in these companies,” he said.

Partner at SouthBridge Group and former Chief Executive Officer, Africa Finance Corporation, Mr Andrew Alli, also speaking on the importance of corporate governance, said, “Corporate governance is super important.

“Certainly, when I was at AFC and when talking about startups, we did many studies about the best predictors of success of our investments, and corporate governance was more often than not, a better predictor of success.

“Also, I think the corporate governance needs to evolve with a company.”

The Co-Founder, Trade Depot, Kachi Izukanne, said corporate governance was important for startups to scale.

He said, “Corporate governance is vital because it is a constant reminder to you as a founder why it is important to have corporate governance in place and why it is important to do things the right way.

“As a business, you would get further because of the structures you put in place. Also, there is value in private investors of all sorts adopting similar mechanisms to help ensure the right corporate governance structures are in place in the companies they invest in.”