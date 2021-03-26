fbpx
More Than 2 Million Jobs Were Saved, Created In Nigeria Through ESP Implementation

March 26, 2021
The federal government disclosed that over 2 million jobs were created and saved following the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).

This disclosure was made by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

The ESP initiative was introduced in June 2020 by the federal government to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians.

Through the ESP, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the sum of N2.3 trillion was released to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic.

Akande noted that the detailed impact of the distributed funds was shared by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Akande said, “The committee was also briefed that over two million jobs have been both saved and created since the implementation of the ESP.

“This is especially around MSMEs with the Survival Fund; the Payroll Support, construction and a lot of rehabilitation that has been going on, including the 774,000 jobs created around public works in each of the 774 local government areas in the country.”

