fbpx
More Fundamental Legislative Reforms Needed For Key Taxing Laws – Ahmed

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

More Fundamental Legislative Reforms Needed For Key Taxing Laws – Ahmed

February 9, 2021033
More Fundamental Legislative Reforms Needed For Key Taxing Laws - Ahmed

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that there is a need for more fundamental legislative reforms for key taxing laws as it pertains to the enactment of the annual Finance Bill.

She stated this on Monday during a virtual public consultation for the Finance Act, 2020.

Ahmed noted that there are ongoing efforts to review and reform extant taxing laws.

She said, “It is important to note that the tradition of enacting annual Finance Bill does not preclude the need for more fundamental legislative reforms to our key taxing statutes.

“These laws are being reviewed and efforts to reform them are ongoing. For example, the PIB currently being considered by the National Assembly will fundamentally change the way in which our petroleum producing companies are currently being taxed under the extant Petroleum Profits Tax Act.

“In response to ongoing health and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, we have adopted appropriate counter-cyclical fiscal policies to accelerate economic recovery from the recent recession, as well as to stimulate economic growth in key sectors of the economy.

“As we are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an economic downturn across most economies of the world. By the end of 2020, the world’s economy fell into recession with the contraction estimated at – 3.5 per cent, compared to global growth of 2.8 per cent in 2019.

READ ALSO: Oyo/Osun Customs Raked In ₦4,896 billion In January 2021

“The Nigerian economy was also impacted by the pandemic, reflected by the contraction in economic growth in the second and third quarters of 2020, respectively.

“Economic activities in the country are recovering gradually, reflected by a reduced contraction of 3.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the 6.1 per cent contraction in the previous quarter.

“Given the impact of the pandemic on the domestic economy, there was a clear need for proactive implementation of macroeconomic strategies that would support domestic revenue mobilisation, enhance investment inflow, stimulate job creation and restore the economy on the path of sustainable, diversified and inclusive growth.

“The Finance Act 2020 also consolidates on the fiscal reforms introduced in the Finance Act 2019. The Act has introduced 80 changes to about 14 different tax laws including the Company Income Tax Act, the Capital Gains Tax Act, Stamp Duties Act, Oil & Gas Export Free Zone Act, Customs & Excise Tariff Etc. (Consolidated) Act, Value Added Tax Act, amongst others.”

Related tags :

About Author

More Fundamental Legislative Reforms Needed For Key Taxing Laws – Ahmed
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 28, 2018059

Ease of Doing Business, Visa on Arrival Improves Nigeria’s FDI

Visa on Arrival (VOA), Ease of Doing Business policies introduced by the federal government at the nation’s major airports last year have boosted foreign direct investment (FDI) by investors who were
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSLIFESTYLENEWSLETTERUncategorized
July 26, 2018087

Wizkid, Drake’s Producer Metro Boomin Working on a New Single

Nigerian Afropop star, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid is currently working on a new single with Drake’s producer Metro Boomin. The Starboy shared a photo of himself and Metro together in the studio during a r
Read More
The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has indicted oil companies in the country, saying that they owe the federal government over $1.7 trillion BUSINESS & ECONOMYMANUFACTURING
May 26, 2016146

Dangote Generates 53% Of Government Revenue – NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has revealed that Dangote Industries Limited generates more mineral resource revenue for the government than the rest of the nation p
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon