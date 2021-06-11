More Flights To be Cancelled Due To Rain, NCAA Warns

June 11, 2021 110

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned passengers that more flights are expected to be cancelled or diverted by airlines operating in the country due to constant rain during this season.

The authority cited the example of an Abuja-bound British Airways flight from Lagos, which was returned back to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Tuesday due to bad weather in Abuja.

The United Nigerian Airlines announced on Sunday a flight diversion to Port Harcourt caused by weather conditions.

“A United Nigeria flight on 4/6/2021 from PHC to ABV departed PHC with clear and good weather forecast. However on approaching Abuja experienced moderate turbulence which necessitated diverting back to Port Harcourt as weather conditions were below our operating requirements,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had also alerted the Nigerians through its annual climate publication that the rainfall onset date in Nigeria is around June 29 in the northernmost parts of the country,

NiMET added that later-than-normal onset dates are expected over a few places such as parts of Lagos, Ogun, Kebbi, and Niger states.

During the onset and cessation of rainfall, NiMET advised aviation stakeholders to take precautionary measures for smooth and safe operations.