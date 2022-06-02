Monkeypox: “Avoid Consuming Bushmeat” – NCDC

June 2, 2022 22

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against the consumption of bushmeat including rodents and others due to monkeypox.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed monkeypox on May 29, saying the virus killed one person while 21 others were hit by the disease.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said the warning was to ensure that the situation is contained and brought under control.

Abubakar said that the Ministry is giving advice on measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus as citizens also have their part to play by adhering to hygiene practices.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development (FMARD) through the Department of Veterinary & Pest Control Services is actively collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders in the One Health Team to ensure the situation is contained and brought under control,” the statement partly read.

“In view of the above, the FMARD is hereby giving the following advice: People must avoid contact with persons suspected to be infected with Monkey Pox at home and at workplaces.

“Hunters and dealers of ‘Bushmeat’ must desist from the practice forthwith to prevent any possibility of “SPILLOVER” of the pathogen in Nigeria.

“Transport of wild animals and their products within and across the borders should be suspended/restricted

“Silos, stores, and other agricultural storage facilities must institute active rodent control measures to prevent contacts and possible contamination of Monkey Pox Virus with foodstuff.”

The minister of agriculture also said that “all operators of Zoos, Parks, Conservation and Recreational centers keeping non-human primates in their domains must ensure strict compliance with their biosecurity protocols aimed at preventing their contacts with humans”.