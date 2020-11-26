NEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Money Laundering: AfDB President, Adesina Defends Yakubu Gowon

November 26, 2020032

The President of African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, took to his Twitter account on Thursday to defend a former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon. He cautioned the public against misinformation, calling Gowon a man of great honour and impeccable integrity.

His tweet came after a British lawmaker, Tom Tugendhat, accused Gowon of “stealing half of Nigeria’s Central Bank”.

Tugendhat spoke on Monday during a parliamentary debate on a petition seeking that the United Kingdom government impose sanctions on Nigerian officials involved in the alleged excessive use of force on peaceful protesters during the #EndSARS protests.

Gowon, however, denied the accusation, calling it “rubbish”.

“I don’t know where he got that rubbish from, I served Nigeria diligently and my records are there for all to see,” the former Nigerian Head of State said.

Akinwunmi Adesina earlier this year faced an allegation by a group that described itself as concerned staff members of the bank that he violated the code of conduct of the institution. After thorough investigations, Adesina was cleared of all allegations and re-installed as the President of AfDB.

However, some Nigerians reacted differently on Twitter, disagreeing with Akinwunmi’s statement and even brought up the ‘Aburi Accord’ and the war that took place during Gowon’s regime which led to the death of an estimate of 3 million people.

In 1967, Aburi Accord was reached in Ghana at a meeting attended by the Head of Nigeria, Gowon and the Eastern delegates, led by the Eastern Region’s leader Colonel Ojukwu. The meeting was thought to be the last chance to prevent all-out war in Nigeria. It was held between 4 and 5 January 1967.

