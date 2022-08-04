Mompha Declared Wanted By EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has on Wednesday declared Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, wanted.

“Anyone with useful information as to his whereabout should contact the EFCC or the nearest police station,” EFCC said via its official Twitter account.

WANTED BY THE EFCC: ISMAILA MUSTAPHA



The EFCC said Mompha is wanted “in an alleged case of Retention of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct, Possession of Document Containing False Pretences, False Asset Declaration and Laundering of Proceeds of Unlawful Conduct.”

A Lagos State Special Offences Court, sitting in the Ikeja area had issued in June, 2022 a bench warrant for the arrest of Mompha.

Justice Mojisola Dada issued the warrant following his continued failure to present himself for his trial.

Mompha was arrested on January 10, 2022 by EFCC and arraigned on January 12, 2022 alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an eight-count charge of alleged money laundering of over ₦6billion.