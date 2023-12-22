MoMo PSB Celebrates Arts, Entertainment & Music At Nativeland Festival

After a four-year hiatus, Nativeland, an electrifying festival of culture, music, and creativity, is back and set to captivate the hearts and minds of Nigerians at the beautiful Sol Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos. The event promises a unique experience of vibrant performances and a platform for the young at heart to express their true selves.

Here are four reasons why Nativeland is a must-attend event for young and adventurous music enthusiasts.:

1. Celebrate Nigerian Roots:

Nativeland proudly showcases Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, highlighting the beauty and diversity of the nation. Attendees will be immersed in indigenous music, dance, art, and fashion in an atmosphere that celebrates Nigerian roots. Experience the rhythm and soul that make Nigeria a melting pot of creativity.

2. Eclectic Line-Up of Artists:

Prepare for an unforgettable auditory experience as the Nativeland Festival sets the stage for a stellar line-up of local and international artists. From homegrown talents to global sensations, the festival offers diverse musical genres, encompassing Afrobeat, hip-hop, R&B, alternative, and more. The line-up for this year includes Ayra Starr, OdumoduBlvck, BOJ, Odunsin The Engine, Sarz and Uncle Waffles. The festival promises to bring together some of the biggest names in the industry, providing the ultimate musical feast for Gen Z.

3. A Hub of Artistic Expression:

Nativeland Festival goes beyond music, offering an array of artistic expressions. Attendees can wander through art installations, interact with thought-provoking exhibits, and witness live art performances. Whether you’re an aspiring artist or an art enthusiast, this festival will ignite your creativity and inspire you to embrace your artistic journey.

4. Fusion of Tech and Lifestyle: An interesting aspect of the Nativeland festival is its fusion with technology. Beyond the excitement on stage, viewers from anywhere in the world can enjoy the event online on stream.udux.com (Exclusive to MTN users). You can equally enjoy a 10% discount on tickets with MoMo by dialling *671*4*1*983001# or purchasing tickets at the Sol Beach venue.