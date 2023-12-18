MoMo Celebrates Africa’s Female Afrobeats Stars With ‘A Night Of Queens’ Concert

Music lovers in Lagos are set to experience the best of entertainment and music performances this December as MoMo PSB announces its sponsorship of A Night of Queens concert.

The event, which will happen on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Victoria Island, will showcase the finest Afrobeats and Afro-pop music from some of Nigeria’s top female acts.

‘A Night Of Queens’ concert seeks to deliver a fusion of entertainment and lifestyle while celebrating exceptional female talents from Nigeria. Attendees will be thrilled to see a rich flow of afro-centric music from powerhouses like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, Simi, Teni, Niniola and several fast-rising acts on the Afrobeats scene.

The Night of Queens is about more than just the music. It’s about empowerment, financial inclusion, and celebrating the beauty of sisterhood. It’s a night to feel inspired, uplifted, and ready to conquer the world.

The “Rave With MoMo” experience is a series of curated concerts where Afrobeats lovers and music enthusiasts can enjoy breathtaking performances at the concert ground or from the comfort of a connected device anywhere in the world.

Starting with ‘A Night Of Queens Concert’ on 17 December 2023 at the Eko Convention Centre, the party train moves to the ‘Nativeland’ at the picturesque Sol Beach, Lagos on 22 December 2023 with acts like Odumodublvck, Ayra Starr, and Shallipopi set to entertain.

Davido Live in Concert on 26th December 2023 wraps up the bill and promises to be an exciting night with one of Africa’s biggest acts.

Music enthusiasts can stream the concert live on livestreams.udux.com (Exclusive to MTN users)

You can equally enjoy a 10% discount on tickets with MoMo by dialling *671*4*1*983001# or you can purchase tickets at the venue.