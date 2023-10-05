Mohbad: Primeboy Turns Himself In To Police

This was revealed in an X post on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin. According to the statement, Primeboy was promptly taken into custody for questioning and other necessary actions.

The Lagos State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to Mohbad’s family, friends, fans, and the general public to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Command further stated that anyone discovered to be responsible for the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba nicknamed Mohbad will be brought to justice.

“Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.”

“The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice,” he stated.

The Command declared Primeboy wanted in the continuing investigation into Mohhbad’s death on Wednesday, offering a N1 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Mohbad, whose true name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on September 12 in questionable circumstances.

Following public outrage and nationwide protests, the authorities have summoned numerous people for questioning, including Afrobeats musician Naira Marley and music promoter Sam Larry.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, revealed in an X post that Primeboy was declared wanted after failing to honor the police invitation made to him since the investigation began.