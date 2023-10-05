MohBad: Lagos Police Declares Primeboy Wanted

The Lagos State Police Command has declared Ibrahim Owodunni also known as Primeboy wanted in the ongoing investigation into the death of Afrobeats musician Mohbad, offering ₦1 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Mohbad, whose true name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, was 27 when he died four weeks ago under dubious circumstances.

Following public outrage and nationwide protests, the authorities have summoned numerous people for questioning, including Afrobeats musician Naira Marley and music promoter Sam Larry.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, revealed in an X post that Primeboy was declared wanted after failing to honor the police invitation made to him since the inquiry began.

“Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu,” the notice read.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of ₦1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.”

Full Statement

MOHBAD: LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND DECLARES PRIMEBOY WANTED

Following his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command hereby declares wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy.

Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of ₦1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.

SP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

LAGOS STATE COMMAND

IKEJA

OCTOBER 4, 2023