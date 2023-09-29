MohBad: Lagos Police Apprehends Sam Larry

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The Lagos State Police Command has verified that music promoter Balogun Eletu, commonly known as Sam Larry, has been arrested as the investigation into the death of Afrobeats singer MohBad continues.

On Thursday, Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin announced this on his X account.

“Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation,” Hundeyin said.

The development comes less than 24 hours after Naira Marley stated his willingness to return to Nigeria for further inquiry.

According to the statement, Naira Marley said that several stories about Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, had been spread about him.

Since MohBad’s death, public attention has shifted to Larry, who was the topic of earlier social media posts by the late singer that caused worries.

Though Hundeyin provided no additional information on Larry’s arrest, online reports say he was apprehended at the airport upon his arrival in the nation.

Like Larry, there have been calls for Azeez Fashola alias Naira Marley’s arrest in the wake of purported battles with the late MohBad, who left Marlian Records in 2022 under less than pleasant terms.

Responding to the allegations against him in a statement on Tuesday, the record label owner said, “I’m dedicated to proving my innocence and I’m cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence.”