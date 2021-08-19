“Mohammed Fawehinmi Died Of COVID-19” – Family

August 19, 2021 123

The family of Late Gani Fawehinmi revealed that Mohammed, the late human rights lawyer died of COVID-19 complications.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Mohammed who was 52 died last Wednesday and was said to have been battling an ailment.

Saheed Fawehinmi, the second son of Fawehinmi, spoke on behalf of the family at a briefing in Lagos on Thursday and revealed the cause of Mohammed’s death.

“The family could not immediately disclose the cause of our brother’s death because we wanted the information to be based on factual medical details especially as may be contained in the death certificate,” he said.

“Today, however, we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from COVID-19 related complications.

“Arising from this, we want to urge all Nigerians to take necessary precautions to avoid being infected by the deadly disease, including, but not limited to taking the required doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“The public should ensure wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitising, hand washing with soap and maintaining social distancing amidst a crowd.”