Modern Day Slavery: NARD Warns FG, Lawmakers Over Bill

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has stated that any attempt by the Federal Government (FG) or any of its agencies to enslave Nigerian medical doctors under any guise will be met with fierce opposition.

This was stated by the association in a communiqué issued at the conclusion of its emergency extended National Officers’ Committee meeting, which was held virtually on Friday.

Dr Emeka Orji, President of the NARD, Dr Kelechi Chikezie, Secretary-General of the NARD, and Dr Umar Musa, Publicity and Social Secretary, all signed the communiqué.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that a bill prohibiting Nigeria-trained medical and dental practitioners from receiving full licenses until they have worked in the country for at least five years passed second reading in the House of Representatives last Thursday.

NARD, in its communique, said, “The extended NOC admonishes the Federal House of Representatives that the obnoxious bill as sponsored by Ganiyu Johnson is a clear definition of modern-day slavery and not in keeping with anything civil, and so should be thrown away at this point.

“The house however agreed with him on the palpable dangers of the current menace of brain drain in the health sector and promised to work with the government to reverse the trend when the government was ready to come up with genuine solutions to the problem.

“The extended NOC reiterates that any attempt by the government or any of her agencies to enslave Nigerian medical doctors under any guise would be strongly and vehemently resisted by the association.”

NARD also urged the FG to adhere to the agreements reached by the Federal Ministry of Health’s stakeholders on the implementation of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund and to move quickly on its payment.

It went on to say that any attempt to do otherwise would only lead to a new round of unwelcome crises in the health sector.

The association also urged the Federal Ministry of Health and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to review and upgrade the membership certificates of postgraduate colleges.