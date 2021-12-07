Mobolaji Lawal Appointed Ecobank Nigeria MD Designate

December 7, 2021 207

Ecobank Group announced the appointment of Jubril Mobolaji Lawal as the regional executive and Managing Director designate of its Nigerian subsidiary, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The announcement was made via a statement released on Monday, by the Group Head, Corporate Communications, Adenike Laoye, in which it was noted that the designation was made ahead of Patrick Akinwuntan’s retirement in January 2022.

According to the statement, Mobolaji Lawal, a versatile senior banking executive and digital transformation specialist for over 28 years with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, was selected and appointed as managing director designate following a keenly contested selection process, which included both internal and external candidates.

Speaking about the selection and qualification of the new managing director, Ade Ayeyemi, CEO, Ecobank Group, expressed satisfaction with the appointment as he believes Mobolaji Lawal with his year of experience will take the bank to its desired level.

He also thanked Patrick Akinwuntan for his huge impact on the organisation.

Patrick Akinwuntan retires January 2022

“We welcome Mobolaji Lawal to the Ecobank Group, and we stand to benefit from the extensive experience that he has acquired in various fields across banking, which will play a major role in continuing to rebuild our franchise in Nigeria,” Ayeyemi said.

“Nigeria is a key market for us, in which we have seen significant improvement over the past three years as we reposition and leverage upon our pan-African strengths in digital products and services, payments and as the go-to-bank for businesses seeking to grasp the growth opportunities being created by the AfCFTA, across all our markets on the continent. I wish Mobolaji the best and assure him of both my support and that of the entire Ecobank Group.

“We warmly congratulate Patrick as he prepares to retire having given over 25 years of solid contributions to Ecobank. His contributions to the Ecobank Group have been invaluable.

“On behalf of the entire Ecobank Group, I thank him for his years of commitment to the pan-African ideals of Ecobank, his loyalty, and hard work in the various positions he has held, most recently as Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, where he has repositioned the franchise for growth. Patrick is leaving an indelible mark and will continue to be a cherished member of the Ecobank family.”

The Chairman of the board of Ecobank Nigeria, Bola Adesola, stated that the organisation is prepared to give its total support to Mobolaji Lawal as he resumes fully in January.

Adesola also lauded the effort of Patrick Akinwuntan for an incredible 25 years of service.

“We look forward to working with Mobolaji and assure him of the full support of the Board, Management, and all the staff of Ecobank Nigeria.

The business in Nigeria is on the path of transformation and we are confident that Mobolaji will have significant impact in advancing our positive trajectory,” She said.

“I congratulate Patrick for his dedicated service to the Ecobank Group as a whole and the significant work that he has done in repositioning Ecobank Nigeria. On behalf of the Board of Ecobank Nigeria, I wish him a long and happy retirement.”

The bank said pending Akinwuntan’s retirement, he will continue to manage the Nigerian subsidiary and ensure a smooth handover and transition to his successor.

“It has been a rare privilege to have had the honour of serving for over a quarter of a century at Africa’s most exciting and unrivalled Pan-African Banking Champion, Ecobank,” Patrick Akinwuntan said.

“I am exceedingly thankful to God, my family, friends, all Ecobankers, our founders, shareholders, regulators, and all our customers and stakeholders for the support and help that they have given on this journey.”