Mobile Network Operators Increase Assets by ₦804.08 billion in 2019

October 19, 2020

MTN Nigeria, Glo, Airtel Nigeria, and three other Mobile Network Operators in Nigeria have increased their assets by ₦804.08 billion or 0.38% in 2019.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Communications Commission in its 2019 Subscribers/Network Data Report released recently.

The 2019 Subscriber/Network Data Report stated that the total value of assets in the industry increased from ₦2.11trillion in 2018 to ₦2.91trillion as of the end of 2019.

According to the report, MTN reported the highest value in assets in 2019 at ₦1.53trillion, indicating a 63% increase from ₦939.56billion reported in 2018.

The total value of Globacom’s assets as contained in the report as of the end of 2019 was ₦598.17billion, representing a 1% growth from ₦592.08 billion in 2018.

Airtel Nigeria’s assets grew by 43% in 2019 from ₦357.75billion in 2018 to ₦510.99billion as of the end of 2019.

EMTS that operates as 9mobile grew its assets to ₦217.05billion in 2019 from ₦162.64billion reported in 2018, recording 33% growth in assets.

The report stated that Smile’s assets reached ₦22.9billion as of the end of 2019, growing by 0.4% from ₦22.8billion recorded in 2018.

However, Ntel recorded 11% decline in the value of assets in 2019, from ₦34.23billion in 2018 to ₦30.58billion in 2019.

The NCC report stated that the mobile operators as of December 2019 recorded a total revenue of ₦1.96trillion as against ₦1.78 trillion recorded in the year 2018.

This reflects an increase of 10.11% of the total revenue recorded by mobile network operators.

MTN recorded the highest revenue in 2019 at ₦1.17tn, while Ntel recorded the lowest sum of ₦4.61bn as of the end of 2019.

EMTS recorded a decline of 18% in revenue generated year-on-year.

According to the report, the company’s revenue declined from ₦169.15bn in 2018 to ₦138.67bn as of the end of 2019.

The report stated that the total operating cost of the Mobile Network Operators declined from ₦1.40tn in 2018 to ₦1.39tn as of the end of 2019.

This indicates a slight reduction in operational cost of 0.53% from the figures reported in 2018.

The NCC stated that the reduction in operating cost may have been as a result of investment in capital expenditure that was more efficient.

The industry regulator noted that Smile and Ntel recorded the highest percentage decline of 22% and 16% respectively in operating costs year-on-year.

Source: Nairametrics