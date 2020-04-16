Mob Sets Chinese Firm Ablaze in Ogun State

A group of irate youths has set ablaze a yet to be identified Chinese company in Ogun State for allegedly locking its workers inside their facility despite the stay-at-home order of the federal government following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The angry workers of the company could be seen protesting their forced “detention” inside the Chinese factory in a video that has gone viral on the internet.

The factory is sited at the lbese Area of the state.

The poster, who took to Instagram, noted that the youths divulged how the company owed them two months’ salaries.

Chinese officials, as well as the security detail attached to the company, were alleged to have fled the scene as the mob continued to vandalise the company.

Source: THISDAY