The investors of Meta Materials Preferred Shares (MMTLP) have become investigators, calling the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) a fraud while asking for their shares.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that MMTLP investors are yet to receive their Next Bridge Hydrocarbons shares. Previously, Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stated that the date of record would be December 12, 2022 with the distribution date being December 14, 2022. Following the distribution, Next Bridge would be an independent public reporting company that would not be tradable.

Through social media, MMTLP shareholders/investors are blaming American Stock Transfer (AST) Financial, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), and various brokerages.

Social media especially Twitter has been buzzing with information and questions concerning the missing Next Bridge Hydrocarbons shares. They are meant to have received the common shares however, it is yet to be distributed.

Next Bridge Hydrocarbons

The company promised to distribute shares to the MMTLP investors, saying that “We anticipate that the distribution of NBH common shares will take AST up to two weeks after the December 14, 2022 distribution date.

“If you are a record holder of the MMTLP Series A Preferred Stock on the books of the NBH maintained by AST as of the December 12, 2022 record date. AST will mail statements of holdings to all registered stockholders after the distribution is complete.

Social media reactions

Investors have been chatting on social media searching for answers and methods to recover their shares.

They also tweeted #FINRAfraud calling on other governmental bodies to scrutinize FINRA’s actions and META.

Well, Twitter, what is happening is that … after almost a month … not a single person, not @finra, not @sec, not @GaryGensler, not @dlauer, not @palikaras, not @johnbrda can answer why a U3 halt was suddenly used on $MMTLP. The only explanation: #finrafraud — Big Purple (@purpleballzoon) January 5, 2023

Retail Investors📢

your broker has a duty to follow the terms & conditions outlined in a company's prospectus when selling securitieshttps://t.co/EIQjiovJuu ⚖️



If your broker is not following the prospectus, file a complaint & demand accountability$mmtlp $mmat #finrafraud pic.twitter.com/NCRLlBYyf8 — Hollywood Henry (@HollywoodHenry) January 4, 2023

Hey @FINRA #finrafraud @SECGov are you really going to leave millions of open short positions on a private company #mmtlp #NextBridgeHydrocarbons ? This would be a new low for you crooks but I don’t put past you! — Hunters’Pipe (@peteslew) January 5, 2023

Thousands of people stuck in #MMTLP due to #FINRAFRAUD and frustrating to see more posts and interest in anti vaccination propaganda by the leadership. Lot of the people here putting a lot of efforts and time here and we appreciate so much. @MoneySoot @SmokeyStock @PaulusGreatus — Goga Swimwear (@GogaSwimwear) January 5, 2023

Ge .. general eclectic was only 803 average in December . I chose a regular stock retail isn’t heavily involved in to compare the two… crime is real. Naked shorting is real . And 8 percent short interest is fake and mm are caught again like in #mmtlp with massive ftds pic.twitter.com/fdRfQhEGW7 — Bananas17 (@Bananas171) January 5, 2023

We need a corporate action from FINRA that SHORTS MUST close their positions – to reconcile shares of a PRIVATE company (Next Bridge Hydrocarbons)



You cannot short a private company. There is a current short interest in NBH$MMTLP #NextBridgeHydrocarbons — Tony (@tonys_twits) January 5, 2023

I thought @FINRA is supposed to help retail investors? Why do you hang up the phone when I inquire about #mmtlp ? #FinraFraud @SECGov @The_DTCC — Bryan (@Bryan04711) January 4, 2023

WOW! CHECK THIS OUT! I JUST GOT THIS AFTER DEMANDING PROOF OF MY NEXT BRIDGE HYDROCARBON SHARES!#MMTLP #FINRAFRAUD pic.twitter.com/p3lrlnz6uV — Amcneverleaving💯 (@Killerfromabove) December 30, 2022