MMIA’s Departure Drop Off Zone To Be Shut Temporarily – FAAN

October 7, 2021 161

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that the Drop Off Zone at the departure area of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) would be shut off from passengers temporarily.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, adding that the authority had put measures in place to ease “vehicular and human facilitation” in the area of interest.

Henrietta said that passengers will now get access to the Drop Off Zone of the new international terminal until the completion of the project.

She said, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby notify passengers, airport users, stakeholders and the general public that effective Wednesday, there will be a temporary closure of the regular Drop Off Zone at the departure frontage of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The temporary closure is to allow for the completion of the ongoing canopy installation works at the concourse of the old international building.”

“To ease vehicular and human facilitation around the area, the Authority has temporary opened the Drop Off Zone of the new international terminal to serve airport users, while the project would last.

“Also, covered walkways have been put in place to link the old and the new terminal. The Authority will also open the new departure bridge to serve as an exit to motorists.

“While appealing to airport users to bear with us while this project will be completed, we will like to appeal to passengers and other stakeholders to please comply with directives from security and traffic agents that have been deployed to ensure orderliness.”