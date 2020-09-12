MKO Abiola’s Sons File ₦100 million Lawsuit against Police

Kassim and Aliyu Abiola, two children of the late MKO Abiola, self-acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, have slammed a N100 million suit against the police.

The duo sued the Lagos state commissioner of police over their arrest and detention in connection with a robbery incident at their family house.

TheCable had reported how gunmen invaded the residence of the late businessman in Ikeja, Lagos, on September 2.

Bala Elkana, spokesman of the Lagos police command, had earlier told TheCable that some suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

In the suit Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), filed on their behalf at the state high court, Kassim and Aliyu alleged that Adebisi Abiola, their stepmother, is responsible for their arrest, having accused them of being involved in the incident.

“The applicants were tortured, totally humiliated, dehumanised and terrorised, with a crowd of people swarming the premises to witness the ugly scene in the home of MKO Abiola, a former presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party,” read an affidavit filed in support of the suit.

“The applicants were informed that their arrest was based on an alleged complaint by one Mrs Adebisi Abiola, their stepmother, to the effect that a robbery incident took place in their home; that suspected armed men invaded the residence and carted away valuables, including money.

“The applicants were forcibly dragged like common criminals, more in form of abduction than arrest and roughly driven to the Ikeja police station.

“They were promptly detained without any record, howsoever. They were not given any opportunity to speak with anyone, let alone a lawyer.”

Ozekhome asked the court to order the release of Kassim and Aliyu as their arrest was a violation of their fundamental human right.

