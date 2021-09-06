Miyetti Allah Urges N’Assembly To Stop Governors From Passing Anti-open Grazing Law

September 6, 2021 104

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has stated that the anti-open grazing law recently passed into law by some states will exacerbate cattle rustling and undermine stability.

The group urged the National Assembly to wade into the situation, saying the law will negatively affect the ability of pastoralists to function effectively.

According to NAN, the national secretary of the association, Saleh Alhassan, made the comment on Monday at an event that took place at Uke, Karu LGA of Nasarawa state.

He stated that the anti-open grazing law would kill livestock production and impoverish millions of people whose dependence is on the livestock value chain.

He pleaded with the National Assembly to intervene in the matter, stating that by “resuscitating and passing the grazing reserves commission bill and other livestock management bills that were initiated by the previous assembly”.

He appealed to the federal government to establish a federal ministry of livestock and fisheries as witnessed in “many African countries”.

He stressed the importance of why it is needful for government to take an inventory of all the existing grazing reserves, transhumance corridors, major stock routes and fully develop at least one grazing reserve in each senatorial district.

“This is in line with the recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee on livestock development in Nigeria 2015, the report of the President Committee on Pastoralists and Insecurity 2014 and National Livestock Transformation Programme,” he said.

Alhassan noted that the review of the land use act was long overdue to allow the interest of all land resources users, including pastoralists.

He said ranching requires capital investment and is difficult to sustain, and “not small livestock holder-centred”.

Alhassan went on to condemn the “profiling” of Fulani herders by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

“Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore totally condemns the continuous extortion and profiling of the Fulani pastoralists by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue and we call on him to offer apology to the Fulani race,” he said.

“We commend the courageous efforts of the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari for listening to our consistent call to restore the existing grazing reserves, routes and create new ones.

“Because it is the only sustainable solution to the farmers and herders conflicts in the country.”