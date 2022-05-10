fbpx

Miyetti Allah Denies Buying Presidential Form For Jonathan

May 10, 2022036
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has clarified that it did not buy the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

BizWath recalls that a northern coalition reportedly purchased the forms for Jonathan to enable him to contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling party. The coalition was described as a “Fulani group” by many.

However, Jonathan rejected the presidential form.

Baba Othman Ngelzarma, national secretary of MACBAN via a statement on Tuesday said it did not purchase any presidential form for any presidential hopeful.

“The attention of MACBAN has been drawn to a trending story in which we are being quoted as having bought a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 elections,” Ngelzarma said.

“We wish to make it clear that MACBAN did not and will not buy any form for any candidate contesting elections.

“MACBAN does not see any gain in this kind of profligate enterprise that adds no value to the million of our members who are wallowing in poverty as a result of banditry, cattle rustling and the dastardly activities of self appointed vigilantes who for all intent and purpose are committed to executing genocide.

“We believe politics should be left to politicians, we see no mileage in supporting any politician when we are overwhelmed by the crisis being faced by our members nationwide.”

