Mixta Tackles Bullying In Schools

Mixta Africa, a real estate corporation, has worked with Junior Achievement Nigeria, a non-profit organization, to combat bullying and bystander behaviour among pupils.

According to a release, around 450 kids from secondary schools in Lagos and Abuja participated in a webinar against bullying and by-standing, which was organized by both organizations and hosted by Zoom and titled “Be Kind.”

Ms Onome Umukoro, Mixta Africa’s Lead, Marketing and Communications, said bullying has become a huge issue with serious ramifications for kids’ lives and society.

“Growing up, we witnessed a situation where moral instruction which focused on kindness, empathy, compassion, and humanness was taught to children but, sadly, this has stopped, leading to moral decadence, man inhumanity to man, lack of compassion, injustices, corruption, kidnapping and many other social vices.

“It takes a village to train a child, therefore, concerted efforts are needed to address the malaise, one of which is reigniting communal living where every stakeholder get involved in offering solutions.’’

Speaking on the company’s involvement in the anti-bullying campaign, Umukoro noted that bullying could have destructive consequences for young people, adding ‘’it’s not something we have to accept.’’

“As a real estate company, involved in transformational development of cities, building infrastructures, and systems, building communities, it has also become important to build people. The micro-unit of the people is the family and the smallest unit is the child. We are passionate about activities that will impact, empower, build their self-confidence, thereby transforming them to be what they want to be.”

Other high-profile names who spoke at the event included Executive Director, Junior Achievers Nigeria, Mrs Folusho Gbadamosi; marketing communications consultant and leadership coach, Mrs Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor; sound character coach, Mr David Adegboyega, among others.