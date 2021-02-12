fbpx
Mixta Lists ₦1.66 Billion Series 33 Commercial Paper On FMDQ

February 12, 2021026
Mixta Real Estate Plc has been granted approval by FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited to list₦1.66 billion Series 33 Commercial Paper (CP) under its ₦20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme.

A statement by FMDQ said the quotation of the Mixta Real Estate Plc’s ₦1.66 billion Series 33 CP on FMDQ Exchange was an indication of its leadership and resilience in providing the required support to governments, corporates and individuals through the delivery of innovative and dependable capital market solutions.

It described the CP market as a viable alternative for corporate entities in diverse business areas looking to secure short-term funding for working capital requirements and other capital expenditures.

According to FMDQ, the commercial papers avails businesses numerous opportunities to carry on with key business activities, which contribute to the revitalisation of the Nigerian economy despite the pandemic.

FMDQ explained that Mixta Real Estate Plc, a subsidiary of Mixta Africa, has a strong track record and diverse real estate portfolio, with operations spanning the residential, commercial, and retail sectors of the Nigerian real estate industry.

According to the statement, Mixta has successfully delivered close to 4,400 real estate assets, comprising homes, plots and retail outlets to end-buyers and continues to seek innovative solutions to activate development finance for affordable housing in Nigeria.

Mixta Lists ₦1.66 Billion Series 33 Commercial Paper On FMDQ
