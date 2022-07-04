Mitchell Elegbe Receives Fintech Ecosystem Leadership Award

The Founder and Group Managing Director (GMD) of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, has received The Ecosystem Leadership Award at the 2022 edition of the FintechNGR Platinum Fintech Awards which was held in Lagos on Saturday, July 2nd.

Organized by the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FinTechNGR), the Platinum Fintech Awards were instituted to celebrate exceptional innovators and organizations that leverage technological innovations to change the lives of Africans.

As a prominent player in the fintech sector, the award was presented in acknowledgement of Elegbe’s pioneering role as one of the trailblazers in Africa’s fintech landscape, paving the way for the growth and expansion of the ecosystem.

Under Elegbe’s leadership, Interswitch has developed multi-channel payment platforms & commerce solutions that enable innovators and entrepreneurs across the continent to implement new product ideas & develop unique business models.

The company has also remarkably diversified its business, broadened distribution channels, and expanded into new markets across Africa, driving revolutionary payment innovation, and delivering strong growth which birthed other brands like the renowned payment platform, Quickteller and Verve, Africa’s first indigenous payment card.

L-R – Head of Strategy, Interswitch, George Okorie; Chief Strategy Officer, Interswitch, Ndifreke Nkose (representing the Group Managing Director, Mitchell Elegbe) and the Head, Advisory Services, Osiriame Momodu at the Platinum Fintech Awards where Elegbe was bestowed with the Fintech Ecosystem Leadership Award in Lagos last Saturday

Accepting the award, Elegbe, who was represented at the event by Ndifreke Nkose, Chief Strategy Officer at Interswitch Group, thanked the organizers of the awards ceremony, noting that the face of fintech in Nigeria and beyond continues to grow and evolve in tandem with changing demands. He added that more fintech companies are creating sustainable solutions to bring about a much-needed change in Africa.

He said, “I thank the Fintech Association of Nigeria for this recognition. I also congratulate all awardees and nominees- thank you for your contribution to the growth and development of our ecosystem.”

“This recognition will further inspire us all at Interswitch as we continue our quest to inspire Africa to greatness, leveraging technology, innovation, and insight to advance prosperity for individuals, businesses, and communities across the continent.”

Elegbe’s visionary leadership role and expertise have made him a recipient of several awards, including the Entrepreneurial Award in 2021 by the Institute of Directors Nigeria, the African Banker Icon Award in 2019, the 2015 Harvard Business School Association (Nigeria) Leadership Award for the General Management Category, among others.

The Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR) is at the intersection of fintech activities in Nigeria, with members spanning twenty-one (21) sectors of the economy, including banks, Law firms, Media companies and players in digital lending, AgricTech, InsurTech, HealthTech, EdTech, Blockchain and ICT sectors, among others.