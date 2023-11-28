Mitchell Elegbe Clinches 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award At CIO Awards Africa

Mitchell Elegbe, the Founder and Group Managing Director (GMD) of Interswitch Group, Africa’s foremost integrated payments and digital commerce company, was honored with the prestigious 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award at the CIO Awards Africa which took place at the MUSON Centre in Onikan, Lagos, on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Elegbe was celebrated in recognition of his outstanding achievements and impact on the technology landscape in Nigeria. He emerged as the winner of this esteemed award after a meticulous selection process conducted by a distinguished panel of senior Information Technology (IT) executives from various industries.

Organized by Edniesal Consulting Limited, the CIO Awards Africa was conceptualized to recognize outstanding individuals, founders, senior technology leaders, veterans, and icons in the IT ecosystem. These individuals have made substantial contributions to the IT sector and delivered value to their organizations and industries through groundbreaking transformative initiatives.

Mitchell Elegbe was acknowledged for his innovative approach, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence. His leadership has not only propelled Interswitch to new heights but has also served as an inspiration to the next generation of technology professionals in Nigeria and beyond.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Elegbe, who was represented by Interswitch’s Executive Vice President, Strategy, Ndifreke Nkose, emphasized the collective efforts of the Interswitch team, stating, “Receiving the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award at The CIO Awards Africa is a humbling acknowledgment of the collective efforts of our team at Interswitch. This award will certainly spur us to achieve even more because we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and driving digital transformation across Africa.”

Mitchell Elegbe, a recipient of numerous awards for his visionary leadership, including the 2015 Harvard Business School Association (Nigeria) Leadership Award for the General Management Category, the African Banker Icon Award in 2019, the Institute of Directors of Nigeria’s Entrepreneurial Award in 2021, , and more recently his induction into the Ernst and Young (EY) World Entrepreneur of the Year (WEOY) Hall of Fame, which followed his emergence as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Emerging Entrepreneur category) in 2012 and his recognition, in March 2023, as the West African Entrepreneur of the Year in the Master category, continues to make a lasting impact. His influence extends beyond professional accomplishments to fostering a culture of technological innovation and entrepreneurship.

Under Elegbe’s leadership, Interswitch has consistently provided customers with world-class and cutting-edge digital payment solutions, playing a pivotal role in driving digital transformation across Africa.